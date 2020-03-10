WWE Confirms Jeff Hardy’s Return To Friday Night SmackDown

After weeks of speculation, WWE has confirmed the exact date that Jeff Hardy will make his return to television.

On Monday night, the company officially announced that the former WWE Champion would be appearing on this Friday’s episode of SmackDown.

This will mark his first appearance on WWE programming (outside of his recent WWE Backstage interview) since last year. It should be noted that he’s been backstage at the show for the past few weeks but wasn’t used.

What could be an interesting segment that was also confirmed is former WWE Divas Champion Paige confronting SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. You can watch the announcement here:

This Friday, @JEFFHARDYBRAND returns to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX! pic.twitter.com/5uSCmBQjS8 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 10, 2020

Roman Reigns and The Usos vs. King Corbin, Sheamus & Robert Roode in a six-man tag team match and Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura with Sami Zayn is being locally advertised for the show.

WWE holds this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Detroit, MI at the Little Caesars Arena on FOX.

This will mark the post-show of SmackDown for Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, which saw John Morrison and The Miz successfully retain the SmackDown Tag Team Titles inside of the Chamber structure against several teams.

