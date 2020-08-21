WWE Confirms Return Of Talking Smack & New Hosts

As expected, Talking Smack is returning to WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network.

On Friday afternoon, WWE confirmed that the series is returning. The SmackDown review show will air each Saturday morning on the WWE Network. Just like Raw Talk, it will also be available on the free version of the WWE Network.

- Advertisement -

Obviously, with Renee Young departing from the company, she will not be reuniting with Daniel Bryan as the hosts. Instead, the new hosts for Talking Smack are Kayla Braxton and Xavier Woods.

WWE touted the first episode by writing, “Join hosts Kayla Braxton and Xavier Woods as they welcome your favorite Superstars and react to what promises to be an exciting episode of Friday Night SmackDown as it makes its debut inside the WWE ThunderDome just two days before SummerSlam.”

The former WWE Tag Team Champion is still out of in-ring action with an injury.

WWE is slated to film the first episode of the revival after tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown from the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

It’s been reported that the reason Talking Smack is airing on Saturdays is to ensure that SmackDown can air in all markets first.