WWE Confirms Rules For “Eye For An Eye Match”

Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins will meet at "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules"

Last night on RAW, Rey Mysterio chose the stipulation for his match with Seth Rollins at “the Horror Show at Extreme Rules.” Mysterio earned the right to do so after he and Kevin Owens defeated Buddy Murphy and Rollins in tag action. Mysterio chose an “Eye for an Eye Match” which has led many to wonder what the actual rules are for such a match.

According to WWE.com, an “Eye for an Eye Match” can only end after one competitor has extracted the eyeball of the other.

“Mysterio teamed with Kevin Owens to defeat Rollins & Murphy for the right to choose the gory stipulation where a winner can only determined by extracting the opponent’s eye,” reads a listing for the match on WWE.com.

“Can Mysterio achieve the ruthless justice he craves, or will Rollins finish the barbaric attack that set this match in motion? Don’t miss The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network, Sunday, July 19, at 7 ET/4 PT!”

