WWE Confirms SmackDown Will Air From Performance Center With No Audience

WWE has confirmed that SmackDown from Detroit has been cancelled

WWE has confirmed that this week’s episode of SmackDown Live from Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit, Michigan has been canceled due to coronavirus and the show will be aired from the Performance Center instead.

The company revealed the news via a short statement on Twitter, announcing that the show will air with no live audience and only the essential personnel will be in attendance:

“SmackDown on March 13 will air live as regularly scheduled and emanate from WWE’s training facility in Orlando, FL, with only essential personnel in attendance. The event was originally scheduled in Detroit, MI.”

Friday Night SmackDown Proceeds With No Live Audience



Friday Night SmackDown on March 13 will air live as regularly scheduled and emanate from WWE’s training facility in Orlando, FL, with only essential personnel in attendance. The event was originally scheduled in Detroit, MI. pic.twitter.com/o9mR2SNhAj — WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2020

The reports of WWE moving the show had first come out earlier yesterday but the company had released a statement on the matter, denying any such change at the time.

Though they had mentioned that they were putting contingency plans in place and now the company has confirmed that the show is being moved to WWE PC In Orlando, Florida.

This week’s episode of NXT also aired from Performance Center though the reason for it was different. Triple H had confirmed that The Full Sail University which is the regular venue for the show had a previous commitment, forcing the change.

The line up for this week’s SmackDown includes the return of John Cena and Jeff Hardy as well as a segment with Paige confronting the SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.