WWE Confirms WrestleMania 36 Will Air From Performance Center, No Fans Allowed

After days of speculation, WWE has confirmed that WrestleMania 36 will indeed take place but from a different location.

On Monday, the company issued a statement that noted the show will take place from the Performance Center next month. WWE had to make the change due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, which has been impacting their event schedule since last week.

The virus has forced sports leagues and arenas to shut down during this time. WWE has been and likely planning on airing their shows – RAW, NXT & SmackDown – from the training facility.

WWE issued the following:

“In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.”

Updated WWE WrestleMania 36 Card

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Champion Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

