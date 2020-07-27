WWE Considering Outdoor SummerSlam Location, Matches On Boat Or Beach

It appears that Vince McMahon wants to do something big for this year’s SummerSlam.

Last week, the promotion announced that the event will not take place from Boston, MA at the TD Garden arena as scheduled. They also wouldn’t confirm a new location for it.

Mike Johnson reported on PWInsider Elite that WWE has considered at least one outdoor location for the show. Per the report, there have been talks about moving the show to the beach or on a boat. The idea regarding the boat is that some or all matches on the card would be held there.

On Monday, Bryan Alvarez noted on Wrestling Observer Live that he knows after talking with people that McMahon wants to do something “wacky” for the show.

Alvarez added that McMahon doesn’t want it to be just another event in an empty arena with a bunch of fans wearing masks. SummerSlam is largely considered the second biggest event of the year for WWE just behind WrestleMania/.

Either way, WWE will have to make a decision soon as they’re just under one month until the event takes place. By hosting the event outdoors, it does reduce the chances of people getting exposed to COVID-19.

