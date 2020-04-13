WWE Deemed Essential Business By Florida Governor

WWE is free and clear to air their TV programs

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon has been officially given the green light by the state of Florida.

Mayor of Orange County, Florida Jerry Demings stated on Monday at a press conference that the WWE Performance Center in Orlando has been allowed to stay in business because they have been deemed an essential business.

Originally, WWE’s training facility wasn’t considered to be an essential business but things have changed thanks to the Governor of the state.

“I think initially there was a review that was done and they were not initially deemed an essential business,” Demings stated before giving the explanation. “With some conversation with the Governor’s office regarding the Governor’s order, they were deemed an essential business. Therefore, they were allowed to remain open.”

Footage of @OCFLMayor's statement on WWE running live TV tapings within the county right now: pic.twitter.com/6HVJr2TxcO — Harry (@harryaaron) April 13, 2020

Demings didn’t further explain as to why the Governor’s office changed its stance on WWE despite that a WWE on-screen talent had tested positive for COVID-19.

WWE stated in their statement that the person is under the belief that they didn’t spread it to other WWE personnel.

WWE had plans to tape several episodes of NXT, RAW and SmackDown in addition to Main Event and 205 Live from last Friday throughout the majority of this week. That has changed as WWE will air weekly TV going forward.