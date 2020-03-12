WWE Denies Reports Of SmackDown Being Cancelled Due To Coronavirus

WWE says that the event has not been cancelled yet

WWE has responded to the reports of this week’s episode of SmackDown Live being canceled due to coronavirus, confirming that the show is scheduled to go as planned.

The company released the following statement to media outlets regarding the show. They announced that episode has not been cancelled yet but they are putting ‘contingency plans’ in place in case this decision is made by local authorities:

“WWE has not cancelled Friday Night SmackDown in Detroit; however, based on the current situation, we are putting contingency plans in place in the event that upcoming WWE shows are cancelled by government officials, civil authorities and/or local venues.”

PWInsider, who originally published the report of the cancellation suggests that it’s possible that the company has reversed their decision or a final call has not been made yet.

Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, the venue for this week’s episode of SmackDown is the same arena where NBA Player Rudy Gobert played a game over the weekend.

Gobert later tested positive for coronavirus. After the Utah Jazz player tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the NBA officials have decided to suspend their current season.

A decision on large scale events in Tampa area, where WrestleMania is expected to take place is also pending and we’ll keep you posted on any updates on the situation.