WWE Didn’t Crown New NXT Champion On Tuesday, Match Announced For Next Week

Heading into Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT fans were promised that there would be a new NXT champion crowned and that didn’t happen.

WWE booked a unique contest as there was a 60 Minute Iron Man Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the new NXT Champion. The contest took place in the final hour of the broadcast on the USA Network from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.

Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Finn Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa was booked. So the way that the match worked was whoever had the most points at the end of the match whether that be by pinfall or submission was declared the winner.

However, there wasn’t a winner. Instead, WWE booked an angle where Cole and Balor were tied with the most points, which was two while Gargano and Ciampa each had one point.

Balor will face Cole in a singles match on next week’s episode to crown a new NXT Champion.

The title became vacant on last week’s show in the opening segment as Karrion Kross relinquished the championship. He’s on the sidelines due to a separated shoulder.