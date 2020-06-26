WWE Doesn’t Want Wrestlers Publicly Announcing COVID-19 Positive Tests

Although only a few people in WWE have publicly announced that they have tested positive for COVID-19, the belief is there are more cases to be revealed.

So far, Renee Young, Adam Pearce, Jamie Noble and Kayla Braxton are among the names to announce the news.

However, it’s been reported that there are more than 2 dozen across the board in WWE who have already tested positive for the virus with more cases to come. Many are staying quiet regarding whether they have tested positive and that’s by design.

Bryan Alvarez reported on Wrestling Observer Live that WWE doesn’t want anyone to go public about their positive test. He stated that he has heard other names that have tested positive that have not tweeted about it.

Alvarez added that in-ring talent and staff are not the only people who have tested positive but also some friends and family.

The expectation is that more news will likely get out in the next couple of days. That belief was only backed up further when WWE postponed Friday’s Raw TV taping until Saturday.

The reason for that was due some COVID-19 tests coming back and WWE officials not being happy with the results.