WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 Results & 7 Takeaways

7 Daniel Bryan Defeated Drew Gulak In A Great Match

Drew Gulak battled Daniel Bryan in the first match of the PPV. Daniel Bryan got a great reaction from the Philadelphia crowd as he made his way to the ring.

Match Recap: Drew Gulak dominated the match early and kept Bryan on the mat. The crowd chanted “Daniel Bryan” as Daniel battled his way to the bottom rope to break up the action. Bryan then rolled out of the ring to regroup as commentary pointed out that Daniel underestimated Gulak.

Bryan got back in the ring and took Gulak to the canvas. Drew broke free and applied a Heel Hook in the middle of the ring. Daniel escaped and booted Gulak in the knee with a pissed off look on his face. Gulak lifted up Bryan by his neck, spun him around and connected with a Neckbreaker for a near fall.

Daneil went for a Suplex but Gulak held on and both men tumbled to the floor outside the ring. Back in the ring, Drew connected with a Belly to Back Suplex and Bryan landed on his neck once again. Bryan battled back and hit a Dragon Suplex for a two count.

Gulak hit a Dragon Suplex of his own and went for the cover but Bryan was able to kick out at two. Bryan landed on his head and rolled out of the ring to regroup once again. Gulak hit a Inverted Superplex and locked in the Dragon Sleeper in the middle of the ring. Daniel countered and locked in the Yes Lock in the middle of the ring. Gulak passed out from the pain and Bryan picked up the win. After the match, Bryan showed Gulak some respect before starting up a “yes!” chant.

Opinion: I absolutely loved this match and it would nice to see Gulak actually featured on SmackDown going forward. The bump Bryan took on his head was scary as hell and thankfully he didn’t appear to be injured.