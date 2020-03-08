WWE Elimination Chamber Final Card

The card for tonight’s (Sunday, March 8, 2020) WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event has been finalized.

The company hasn’t officially announced the main event of this event that takes place from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania that will air on the WWE Network but it will most likely be the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match.

As a reminder, we will be providing live play-by-play coverage of this special on Sunday evening starting at 6 PM EST. Here is the final card for the show:

Final WWE Elimination Chamber Card

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match (winner challenges Becky Lynch at WrestleMania): WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan vs. Liv Morgan, vs. Natalya.

Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn & Cesaro – Handicap Match

SmackDown Tag Team Champions John Morrison & The Miz vs. New Day vs. Usos vs. Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler, vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party – Elimination Chamber Match

Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy

No DQ Match: AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black

United States Title Match: Andrade © vs. Humberto Carrillo

Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak

