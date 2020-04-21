Alleged WWE Employee Says He’s Being “Forced To Work” During Pandemic, WWE Responds

At today’s Orange County Board of County Commissioners meeting in Florida, a public comment was submitted by someone claiming to be a WWE employee. The person was referred to only as “Jon.” The statement reads:

“My employer, World Wrestling Entertainment aka WWE is forcing me to work the TV tapings for its weekly shows despite work-at-home orders for Coronavirus. I am unable to speak out as I need this job and I know I will be fired if I approach my higher-ups.”

“Despite sanitary precautions, we cannot maintain social distancing and have to touch other people. I request the government to shut down these tapings and enforce the stay at home order so my colleagues and I may follow social distancing rules without fear of repercussion of losing our jobs.”

As the comment was made anonymously, it cannot be verified if “Jon” really is employed by WWE.

Florida-based journalist Jon Alba has been Tweeting on the news:

At Tuesday's Orange County Board of County Commissioners meeting, a #WWE employee named "John" submitted public comment they're being "forced to work" TV tapings despite stay at home orders. Says he's unable to speak out and feels he will be fired if he approaches his higher-ups. pic.twitter.com/UJTvX1RGc7 — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) April 21, 2020

As we covered last week, #WWE had initially been ruled a non-essential business in Orange County, and the Orange County Sheriff had been called several times to the Performance Center. Then, an April 9 Executive Order by Gov. DeSantis included it as an essential business. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) April 21, 2020

While there isn't really way to verify this is 100% absolutely a #WWE employee given the nature of the complaint, it should be noted there have been several within the company who have expressed concern, many privately, over the tapings continuing. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) April 21, 2020

WWE’s Response

WWE has since issued the following statement denying the allegation:

“These accusations aren’t true. Employees know they can confidentially go to Human Resources, not the public. Notwithstanding the appropriate protocol, no one would be fired if they were uncomfortable with their surroundings. We’ve made accommodations for individuals upon request.”