WWE Executives Sell Stock Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings Report

Over the last year, WWE’s stock price has taken a significant hit from the all-time high of $99.25 per share back in April 2019.

WWE’s stock has been trading around $46 per share this week. Since hitting that all-time high price tag, the company’s value has taken a big hit, down several billion dollars.

Next Thursday (July 30), WWE is expected to report earnings after the market closes. The report will be for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2020. This quarter will not include how business did around WrestleMania 36 and the beginning of the coronavirus.

Even though WWE stock is down, that didn’t stop several executives from recently cashing out in WWE stock.

This includes WWE CEO Vince McMahon, Paul Levesque, Stephanie McMahon, EVP of Television Production Kevin Dunn, EVP of Operations Bradley Blum, Corporate Controller Mark Kowal and General Counsel Brian Nurse.

According to recent SEC filings, the following trades were made earlier this week (July 20):

Vince McMahon sold 12,762 shares worth $590,370.12. He still owns 69,421 of the Company’s Class A common stock.

Levesque sold 10,628 shares worth $491,651.28

Stephanie sold 11,167 shares totaling $516,585.42.

Dunn sold 21,809 shares (worth $1,008,884.34)

Blum sold 6,735 shares ($311,561.11)

Kowal sold 2,613 shares ($120,877.38)

Nurse sold 146 shares worth $6753.96.

