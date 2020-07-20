WWE Extreme Rules 2020 Results: Swamp Fight, Eye For An Eye, New Champions

6 Cesaro & Nakamura Won The SmackDown Tag Titles

New Day defended their SmackDown Tag Team Championships against Nakamura and Cesaro in the first match of the night.

Match Recap: New Day dominated early and beat Cesaro and Shinsuke down outside the ring. Kingston connected with a Dropkick that sent Cesaro into the steel steps. Big E set up a table but got launched into the plexiglass by Cesaro. Nakamura hit Kingston with a Dropkick and then set up a table in the ring.

Kingston knocked Cesaro to the apron and Big E him him with a Spear that sent both superstars out of the ring. New Day set up Cesaro on top of a table on the entrance ramp. Cesaro got down and Kofi went for a Splash but Shinsuke and Cesaro hit him in the face with a table. Kingston battled back and leveled Shinsuke with a Trust Fall.

Big E stomped away on Cesaro in the corner as Kingston stacked two tables on top of each other. Kofi shouted that they brought this on themselves but it allowed Nakamura to get back up. Shinsuke knocked Kingston out of the ring as Cesaro got Big E in the Swing. Nakamura hit Big E with a knee to the face.

Kofi hit Nakamura with a Splash and then delivered a Clothesline to Cesaro. Kofi perched Cesaro up on the top rope and went for a Hurricanrana but Cesaro blocked it. Cesaro then Powerbombed Kofi through the two tables to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.