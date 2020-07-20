WWE Extreme Rules 2020 Results: Swamp Fight, Eye For An Eye, New Champions

WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” aired tonight on the WWE Network. McIntyre defended the WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler and Braun Strowman battled Bray Wyatt in a non-title Swamp Fight in the main event.
Extreme Rules Results
- Kevin Owens def. Murphy (Kickoff Show)
- Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura def. New Day to become SmackDown Tag Team Champions
- Bayley def. Nikki Cross to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship
- Seth Rollins def. Rey Mysterio in an Eye for Eye Match
- The RAW Women’s Championship match had a controversial ending
- Drew McIntyre def. Dolph Ziggler to retain the WWE Championship
- Bray Wyatt def. Braun Strowman in a non-title Swamp Fight
Here are 6 takeaways from the PPV:
6Cesaro & Nakamura Won The SmackDown Tag Titles
New Day defended their SmackDown Tag Team Championships against Nakamura and Cesaro in the first match of the night.
Match Recap: New Day dominated early and beat Cesaro and Shinsuke down outside the ring. Kingston connected with a Dropkick that sent Cesaro into the steel steps. Big E set up a table but got launched into the plexiglass by Cesaro. Nakamura hit Kingston with a Dropkick and then set up a table in the ring.
Kingston knocked Cesaro to the apron and Big E him him with a Spear that sent both superstars out of the ring. New Day set up Cesaro on top of a table on the entrance ramp. Cesaro got down and Kofi went for a Splash but Shinsuke and Cesaro hit him in the face with a table. Kingston battled back and leveled Shinsuke with a Trust Fall.
Big E stomped away on Cesaro in the corner as Kingston stacked two tables on top of each other. Kofi shouted that they brought this on themselves but it allowed Nakamura to get back up. Shinsuke knocked Kingston out of the ring as Cesaro got Big E in the Swing. Nakamura hit Big E with a knee to the face.
Kofi hit Nakamura with a Splash and then delivered a Clothesline to Cesaro. Kofi perched Cesaro up on the top rope and went for a Hurricanrana but Cesaro blocked it. Cesaro then Powerbombed Kofi through the two tables to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.