WWE Extreme Rules PPV Reportedly Being Pre-Taped

Update on the planned taping schedule into next week, including The Horror Show at Extreme Rules

WWE Network will be presenting ‘The Horror Show at’ Extreme Rules this Sunday July 19th. The event will be headlined by Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler for the WWE Championship; plus Bray Wyatt vs Braun Strowman in a Wyatt Swamp Fight and Rey Mysterio versus Seth Rollins in an Eye For An Eye match.

WWE had previously planned for the event to air live from the WWE Performance Center in Florida. However due to recent issues surrounding positive COVID-19 cases within WWE, the company have made tentative plans to pre-tape a number of shows this week.

Fightful Select recently confirmed that WWE are planning on taping Wednesday (15th), Friday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Unless the company gets the opportunity to film next week, they would have to get two episodes of NXT, two episodes of Smackdown, one episode of RAW, and Extreme Rules taped in that short time frame.

As per usual, this is all subject to change, with WWE having to monitor the ongoing pandemic situation closely.

