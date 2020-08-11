WWE Files For A Dozen New Trademarks Including RETRIBUTION

WWE has filed for a dozen new trademarks in the past week, which includes trademarks for some factions and the names of various superstars.

The most interesting one of these trademarks is for the name Retribution for goods and service, specifically for being used as a name for wrestling character, which the company filed on August 4.

Retribution is the new faction which debuted on the August 3 episode of Raw and they have since made their presence felt during the following episode of SmackDown as well.

Other trademarks filed on the same day include Mustance Mountain, Karrion Kross, James Drake, Jake Atlas, Indi Hartwell, and Kacy Catanzaro which are similar in nature to the Retribution trademark.’

Though this is not all as the company filed an application for additional trademarks the next day on August 5, including Gallus, Indus Sher, Grizzled Young Veterans, Legado del Fantasma and Imperium.

These trademark applications suggest that the company has big plans for the Retribution in future and we can expect to see a lot more of the new faction in coming times.

It would also be interesting to see how the promotion utilises the other trademarks and if filings such as the one for Imperium could mean that we might start seeing them on the main roster sooner rather than later.