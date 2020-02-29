WWE Files New Application For Revival Related Trademarks

WWE is likely trying to stop the Revival from using the terms elsewhere

All signs are pointing towards The Revival leaving WWE once their contracts expire and it appears that the company is also preparing for their departure.

PWInsider is reporting that the company has filed an application to trademark terms The Mechanics as names for wrestlers and No Flips Just Fists as a tag line for merchandise.

The Mechanics is the original tag team name the Revival used during their initial days in NXT, and No Flips Just Fists is the popular catchphrase that has been used by the duo.

This move comes after the former Raw Tag Team Champions applied for a number of trademarks themselves including the name Top Guys and phrases such as ‘Say Yeah’, ‘No Flips, Just Fists’ and ‘Shatter Machine.’

While not confirmed, it’s believed that the Revival is trademarking the terms in preparation for their post-WWE careers and Top Guys is the name they are planning to use.

On the other hand, WWE is likely trying to trademark the terms to try and stop them from using them in indies or any other promotions if the duo does leave the company.

Scott Dawson’s current contract is set to expire in April while WWE has added 10 weeks to Dash Wilder’s deal for the time he missed due to injury, meaning that he will become a free agent sometime in June.