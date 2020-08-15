WWE Files For Saturday Night’s Main Event Trademarks

There is speculation that WWE could be bringing back Saturday Night’s Main Event as the company filed new trademarks for it back on August 11th.

Whether this leads to the theme of the show being brought remains to be seen.

Saturday Night’s Main Event aired a few times per year on NBC from 1985 until 1991 before going to FOX in 1992 and then it went on hiatus. The company brought back the show on NBC from 2006 until 2008.

The “Saturday Night Main Event” trademarks are for the following:

WWE also recently filed trademarks for several NXT and NXT UK wrestlers in addition to The Heritage Cup, NXT UK Heritage Cup, Raw Underground and Intercontinental Championship.