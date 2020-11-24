Tuesday, November 24, 2020

WWE Files To Trademark “Dean Ambrose”

WWE has filed to trademark the name Dean Ambrose.

By Ian Carey
Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley was known as Dean Ambrose from 2011 to 2019 while in WWE. According to information publicly available on the US Patent and Trademark Office website, WWE has filed to trademark the name “Dean Ambrose” once again.

WWE held the trademark from November 5th, 2013 until August 28th, 2020. Real-name Jonathan Good, the 37-year-old had used the name “Jon Moxley” before signing with WWE in 2011.

- Advertisement -

WWE could have renewed the trademark this summer but instead, it was officially canceled at the end of August. About 5 weeks later, WWE then filed again to trademark the term on October 8th, 2020. It is not clear what led the company to abandon the trademark and then file again for it over the course of such a short span of time.

WWE and Cody Rhodes Trademark Issues

WWE seeking to trademark the former ring name of AEW’s world champion comes on the heels of Cody Rhodes regaining use of his previous ring name.

Shortly after it was revealed Cody had regained use of the “Rhodes” name, WWE filed to trademark the names of several older WCW PPVs. More information about this is available in the link below:

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (11/23): Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross, Randy Orton & The Fiend

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome. It was the first episode of RAW following Survivor Series. New Day defended the RAW Tag Team...
Read more
WWE

Update On Seth Rollins’ Time Away From WWE

At Survivor Series 2020, Seth Rollins was eliminated fairly quickly from the men's 5-on-5 traditional elimination tag-team match. He tagged in and allowed Sheamus...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Files To Trademark “Dean Ambrose”

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley was known as Dean Ambrose from 2011 to 2019 while in WWE. According to information publicly available on the...
Read more
WWE

Aleister Black Update After Several Weeks Off WWE TV

Aleister Black hasn't been seen on WWE programming for some time. In light of his wife Zelina Vega's recent release, some fans have questioned...
Read more
WWE

The Bella Twins Clarify Rumors About In Ring Return

Nikki Bella's fiancé Artem Chigvintsev had said during an interview with US Magazine that The Bella Twins are having talks about coming back and...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Impact

Former WWE Women’s Champion To Compete In Upcoming Impact Tournament

Former WWE women's champion Jazz will apparently be coming out of her announced retirement to compete in Impact Wrestling's Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament...
Read more
NWA

NWA Shockwave Digital Series Launching Next Week

The National Wrestling Alliance is back. In a video released Tuesday afternoon, Joe Galli announced the launch of NWA Shockwave, a new digital series...
Read more
WWE

WWE RAW Viewership Increases For Survivor Series Fallout (11/23)

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.808 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was up from last week...
Read more
AEW

Recap Of Jon Moxley On Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions Podcast

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley joined his wife Renee Paquette for the premiere episode of her Oral Sessions podcast. It was an entertaining discussion that...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Files To Trademark “Dean Ambrose”

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley was known as Dean Ambrose from 2011 to 2019 while in WWE. According to information publicly available on the...
Read more
AEW

Ricky Starks Details Phone Call From WWE After AEW Debut

Ricky Starks made his AEW debut in June by answering Cody Rhodes' TNT Championship Open Challenge. During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Starks...
Read more
WWE

Update On Seth Rollins’ Time Away From WWE

At Survivor Series 2020, Seth Rollins was eliminated fairly quickly from the men's 5-on-5 traditional elimination tag-team match. He tagged in and allowed Sheamus...
Read more
Wrestling News

Corey Graves: “This Is The Real Roman Reigns, Love Him or Despise Him”

WWE Commentator Corey Graves recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The former Sterling James Keenan discussed a number of topics during his time on...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC