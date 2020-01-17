WWE Files To Trademark “Harlem Heat”

WWE has filed to trademark the name “Harlem Heat” for wrestling purposes recently. According to documents publicly available through the US Patents and Trademark Office, WWE filed to trademark the term on January 13th, 2020.

The popular WCW tag team was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year. They are former 10x WCW tag team champions. Harlem Heat was named the Tag Team Of The Year in 1995 and 1996 by Pro Wrestling Illustrated. They were also honored with the Tag Team Award by the Cauliflower Ear Club in 2018.

Booker T On Harlem Heat

“My brother and I, we paved the way for so many other young African-American wrestlers that watched us and said ‘man if Booker T and Stevie Ray can do it, we can do it too’,” Booker said on ESPN radio after Harlem Heat’s WWE Hall of Fame induction was announced.

“We talk about how there’s not that many black wrestlers in this business, it’s because they didn’t get a chance to see a whole lot of them in there actually doing it. That’s why my brother and I — us getting that nod — of course, yeah, we deserve it because we paved the way, not just for so many black wrestlers like Street Profits, but so many young white kids as well. We represented for everyone!”

The purposes listed for the trademark include: “Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas.”