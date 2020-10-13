WWE Files to Trademark Livewire, Main Event & More

WWE filed to trademark a few new terms last week on October 8th. Among them are WWE Livewire, WWE Main Event and The Game.

WWF Livewire was a live call-in show on the USA Network that ran from 1996 through 2001. WWE.com has dubbed it “the most uncensored show in WWE history.”

Live featured a rotating cast of hosts and guest appearances from the likes of Todd Pettingill, Sunny, Vince McMahon, Jim Ross, Vince Russo, Dok Hendrix (Michael Hayes) and Michael Cole.

The lengthy description of how WWE would use the phrase includes, “Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media.”

The filing may be in advance of WWE adding Livewire to the WWE Network.

The application for ‘WWE Main Event’ has the same usage description as Livewire. Main Event is WWE’s weekly one-hour show that features primarily lower and mid-card talent. It has been airing across various platforms (television and digital) since 2012.

WWE’s application for ‘The Game’ lists a long list of goods and services related to paper goods, including “Cardboard and paper hangtags; packaging, namely blister cards; paper for wrapping and packaging; collector albums for sticker collectables; stickers; sticker albums; collectable photos; photo albums; photographs; framed pictures; labels, namely printed paper labels; folders; paper place mats, paper table mats, paper napkins; paper tablecloths; paper table linens” and dozens of other similar products.