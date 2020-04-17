WWE Filmed Money In The Bank Footage On Roof Of Corporate Headquarters

WWE will have some interesting footage shown when they air the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event.

Pwinsider.com reports that the company taped footage for the show at their corporate headquarters in Stamford, CT earlier this week.

As of this writing, there’s no word yet as to whether the content was filmed at the main WWE building or its TV studios or both. It was just noted that filming took place at the company HQ.

What’s interesting is that it was noted WWE filmed material on the roof of the main building, known as Titan Tower.

WWE is slated to hold its Money in the Bank pay-per-view event slated to be held on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

The show won’t be held in Baltimore or at WWE’s training facility, Performance Center, in Orlando, Florida. Instead, WWE has an unknown location in mind for the show.

This comes after it was revealed that WWE decided to make some big changes to its TV schedule through June. It should be noted that on the schedule, there wasn’t a date listed for May 10 at the Performance Center.

Since last month, WWE has been taping and airing shows from the Performance Center due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

WWE Makes Changes To TV Schedule For The Next Few Months