WWE Fines Nia Jax For Actions On RAW

This week on RAW, Nia Jax came out to cut a promo but was interrupted by Shayna Baszler. The two brawled and were eventually scheduled for a match later in the night. The two continued to brawl during the match and were both counted-out by the referee.

After the match, the two had to be separated by security. During the melee, Nia gave a WWE official a Samoan Drop leading to the company taking disciplinary measures.

- Advertisement -

“Nia Jax has been fined an undisclosed amount for inappropriate contact with multiple WWE officials in the aftermath of her match against Shayna Bazler on Monday’s Raw, WWE.com has learned,” a WWE.com update reads.

Nia Jax vs Shayna Baszler

Since returning to the ring after WrestleMania this year, Nia Jax has wrestled in WWE 9 times. She is sporting a 5-2-2 record in those matches. Nia lost a RAW Women’s Championship match to Asuka last month. She also didn’t win the Money in the Bank ladder match back in May. Nia went to a double count-out with Asuka at Backlash and again with Baszler on RAW this week. Her victories since returning have been over Kairi Sane (3x), Natalya and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match, and Deonna Purrazzo.

As for Baszler, she is 5-1-1 since WrestleMania. Her only loss was when she didn’t win the MITB ladder match. Baszler’s draw came against Nia Jax this week. Her victories since WrestleMania have been over Indie Hartwell, Natalya (2x), Sarah Logan, and Jessi Kamea.