WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: #1 Contender’s Match, Daniel Bryan In Action

A new episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is here and it’s a loaded show.

Several matches have been announced thus far for this show including The New Day vs. The Usos to crown new #1 contender’s for the Tag Team Titles. The winner of this match will challenge John Morrison for the titles at WrestleMania.

Also, Drew Gulak vs. Shinsuke Nakamura is booked. The stipulation of this contest is that if Gulak wins, then Daniel Bryan gets a title shot from WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 36

WWE holds this show from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. As usual, fans should expect more matches and segments to be revealed this afternoon for SmackDown.

WWE is advertising the following items for tonight’s broadcast:

Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka

The New Day vs. The Usos – #1 Contender’s Match

Drew Gulak vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Bray Wyatt hosts a new Firefly Fun House episode

WWE will also be announcing matches for existing feuds that will take place heading into the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view event next weekend that was already taped.

Join us here later tonight for our WWE SmackDown results and post-show Takeaways feature.

