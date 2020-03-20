WWE SmackDown Preview: Rob Gronkowski, Contract Signing

A new episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is here and it’s slated to be another interesting show.

With just hours until bell time, it’s time to look ahead starting with tonight’s episode of SmackDown. This marks the second straight week that the show will be held with no fans in attendance.

Two things have been announced thus far for this show including an appearance by former New England Patriots player Rob Gronkowski and RAW Superstar Mojo Rawley. Gronkowski has already been confirmed as the host of WrestleMania 36, which will be split into a two-night event but in front of no fans in attendance.

The former New England Patriots star will be here to hype the show as well as potentially announce his signing with the company, which has been heavily reported about.

WWE holds this show from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. WWE is advertising the following items for tonight’s broadcast:

An appearance by Rob Gronkowski and Mojo Rawley

WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg and Roman Reigns to sign their WrestleMania 36 contract

WWE could also be announcing matches for the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view event.

