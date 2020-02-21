WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: Goldberg & Bella Twins Return

A new episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is here and it’s a stacked show.

Several segments and matches have been announced thus far for this show including the return of The Bella Twins (Nikki & Brie Bella) where they will be interviewed by Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

Also, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will appear in order to further his program with WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt ahead of their title match at Super ShowDown.

SmackDown Lineup

As usual, fans should expect more matches and segments to be revealed this afternoon for SmackDown. WWE holds this show from Glendale, AZ at the Gila River Arena.

WWE is advertising the following items for tonight’s broadcast:

Goldberg returns to SmackDown ahead of Universal Title Match

The Bella Twins return this Friday night for “A Moment of Bliss”

Naomi and Carmella collide for the right to challenge Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Title at WWE Super ShowDown

The New Day & The Usos set to collide with The Miz, John Morrison, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode in Eight-Man Tag Team action

Lacey Evans to sit down with Renee Young for an exclusive interview

WWE will also be announcing matches for existing feuds that will take place heading into the Super ShowDown pay-per-view event.

