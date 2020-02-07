WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: Goldberg Returns, Daniel Bryan Is Back

A new episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is here and it’s shaping up to be an interesting show.

With just hours until bell time, it’s time to look ahead. The biggest thing that has been announced thus far for the episode is WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg making his return to WWE television.

WWE has been hyping up his return since Monday when the company made the announcement. As of this writing, there’s no official word on what WWE has planned for him to do on the show but the belief is that it will set up his in-ring return.

It’s been reported that he’ll get his opponent for the Super ShowDown pay-per-view event on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the King Fahd International Stadium on SmackDown.

Several segments have also been announced thus far for this show including the return of Daniel Bryan.

WWE SmackDown Preview

WWE holds this show from San Jose, CA at the SAP Center. WWE is advertising the following items for tonight’s broadcast:

Goldberg to appear

“Firefly Fun House” returns after Bray Wyatt’s Royal Rumble victory

The Miz & John Morrison to bring back “The Dirt Sheet”

Daniel Bryan returns

Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Dana Brooke vs. Carmella – Fatal 4-Way #1 Contender’s Match

WWE will also be announcing matches for existing feuds that will take place heading into the Super ShowDown pay-per-view event.

As usual, fans should expect more matches and segments to be revealed this afternoon for SmackDown.

Join us here later tonight for WWE SmackDown Results and our post-show SmackDown Takeaways feature.