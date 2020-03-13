WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: Jeff Hardy’s Return, John Cena Appearance

A new episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is here and it features an interesting lineup.

With just hours until bell time, it’s time to look ahead starting with tonight’s episode of SmackDown.

Several segments have been announced thus far for this show including the return of former Divas Champion Paige to confront WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

WWE holds this show from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. As usual, fans should expect more matches and segments to be revealed this afternoon for SmackDown.

The event was originally slated to be held in Detriot, Michigan at the Little Caesars Arena but that was changed due to coronavirus concerns. WWE is advertising the following items for tonight’s broadcast:

Jeff Hardy to make his return to WWE television

Paige to confront WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley

John Cena will appear this week on Friday Night SmackDown to address his WrestleMania opponent Bray Wyatt.

WWE will also be announcing matches for existing feuds that will take place heading into the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view event that is still scheduled for next month in Tampa, Florida.

Join us here later tonight for WWE SmackDown Results and our post-show SmackDown Takeaways feature.