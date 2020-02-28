WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: John Cena Returns, Goldberg To Appear

A new episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is here and it’s slated to be an interesting show.

With just hours until bell time, it’s time to look ahead starting with tonight’s episode of SmackDown. The biggest thing to be announced for this episode of SmackDown is the fact that John Cena will make his return to WWE television.

WWE hasn’t announced any details on why he’s appearing on the show but it’s likely to kick off his program heading into WrestleMania 36.

As of this writing, no segments and matches have been announced thus far for this show. In fact, WWE hasn’t released its preview article for the show on their website as of this writing.

As usual, fans should expect more matches and segments to be revealed this afternoon for SmackDown.

The company holds this show from Boston, MA at the TD Garden. WWE is advertising the following items for tonight’s broadcast:

New Universal Champion Goldberg to appear

John Cena to make his return

The fallout from Thursday’s Super ShowDown pay-per-view event

WWE will also be announcing matches for existing feuds that will take place heading into the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event.

