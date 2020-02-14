WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: Title Match

SmackDown looks like an interesting show

A new episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is here and it’s a loaded show.

With just hours until bell time, it’s time to look ahead starting with tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Several segments have been announced thus far for this show.

There’s also a big title match booked on this show as WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley defends against Carmella in the squared circle.

WWE will also be announcing matches for existing feuds that will take place heading into the Super ShowDown pay-per-view event.

WWE holds this show from Vancouver, CA at the Rogers Arena. WWE is advertising the following items for tonight’s broadcast:

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley makes her next title defense against Carmella

Otis looks to capture Mandy Rose’s heart on Valentine’s Day SmackDown

What’s next for Roman Reigns and King Corbin?

The Miz & John Morrison vs. Roman Reigns and a mystery partner

As usual, fans should expect more matches and segments to be revealed this afternoon for SmackDown.

