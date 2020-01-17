WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: Tables Match, Kane To Return

A new episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is here, so let’s take a look at a preview for the show.

With just hours until bell time, parts of what to expect to see on the show have been revealed to get fans excited about it. The company has released the official preview article for the show on their website.

Several segments and matches have been announced thus far for this show including the return of Kane, who has been serving as the mayor of Knox County in Tennessee.

Although not confirmed, there has been speculation about him potentially announcing his entry into this year’s Royal Rumble match.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview

WWE holds this show from Greensboro, NC at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. WWE is advertising the following items for tonight’s broadcast:

John Morrison to return to the ring in battle with Big E

Roman Reigns vs. Robert Roode in a Tables Match

Kane returns for a special appearance

Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans

WWE will also be announcing matches for existing feuds that will take place heading into the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event Sunday, January 26, 2020 Houston, Texas at the Minute Maid Park and airs on the WWE Network.

This includes competitors for both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches to determine the two top matches at WrestleMania 36 in April.

As usual, fans should expect more matches and segments to be revealed this afternoon for SmackDown to further hype the show. This will be an important show as it continues the build towards the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

It will also set up next week’s show, which is a big one. Not only will it serve as the final episode of SmackDown before the Royal Rumble but the final time that WWE can hype the show on TV.

Join us here later tonight for WWE SmackDown Results and our post-show SmackDown Takeaways feature.