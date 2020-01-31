WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: Title Match, Six-Man Tag Bout

A new episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is here and it’s a loaded show.

With just hours until bell time, it’s time to look ahead starting with tonight’s episode of SmackDown.

Several segments and matches have been announced thus far for this show including Roman Reigns, The Usos to take on King Corbin, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler in a six-man tag team match. Also, Braun Strowman vs. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is booked.

WWE holds this show from the Tulsa, OK at the BOK Center. WWE is advertising the following items for tonight’s broadcast:

The Miz, John Morrison vs. The Revival vs. Lucha House Party vs. Heavy Machinery – Fatal 4-Way #1 Contender’s Match

Braun Strowman vs. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

Roman Reigns, The Usos to take on King Corbin, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler in a six-man tag team match

Shorty G vs. Sheamus

WWE will also be announcing matches for existing feuds that will take place heading into the Super ShowDown pay-per-view event.

As usual, fans should expect more matches and segments to be revealed this afternoon for SmackDown.

