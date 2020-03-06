WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: Two Matches, Bray Wyatt Segment

A new episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is here and it’s a loaded show.

With just hours until bell time, it’s time to look ahead starting with tonight’s episode of SmackDown. This will serve as the go-home episode of SmackDown for Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event

Several things have been announced thus far for this show including Bray Wyatt doing a Firefly Fun House segment to further his program with John Cena heading into WrestleMania 36.

WWE holds this show from Buffalo, NY at the KeyBank Center. WWE is advertising the following items for tonight’s broadcast:

Lacey Evans & Naomi vs. Sasha Banks & Bayley – Tag Team Match

Bray Wyatt to present a new Firefly Fun House segment

The New Day, Lucha House Party, Heavy Machinery, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, The Usos, SmackDown Tag Team Champions John Morrison and The Miz – Tag Team Gauntlet Match to earn the last entrance in the Elimination Chamber

Kevin Nash, Scott Hall & Sean Waltman will be guests on Alexa Bliss’ lively talk show, “A Moment of Bliss.”

WWE will also be announcing matches for existing feuds that will take place heading into the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event.

