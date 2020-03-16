WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony & NXT TakeOver: Tampa Canceled

In the wake of the news regarding the status of WrestleMania 36, WWE has confirmed that two events that were originally slated to take place as part of the weekend have been postponed.

The Hall of Fame ceremony for the 2020 class of inductees was slated to take place on April 2, 2020 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The NXT TakeOver: Tampa show was supposed to go down on Saturday, April 4 from the same arena.

Pwinsider.com was able to obtain a statement from the company on Monday that confirmed these events are off. You can read the statement here:

“The WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony and NXT TakeOver will not take place as previously scheduled. We will share further details as they become available.”

This announcement comes after WWE confirmed that WrestleMania 36 will still take place as scheduled but will take place at a different location. It will now air live at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with no live audience.

WWE never announced any matches for NXT TakeOver: Tampa. However, WWE had already confirmed several members for this year’s Hall of Fame class.

Although not confirmed, the belief is that the Hall of Fame ceremony will take place at a later date:

Batista

The nWo (Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman)

The Bella Twins

JBL

“The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith

Jushin “Thunder” Liger

