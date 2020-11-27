Friday, November 27, 2020

Details On WWE Piping In Crowd Noise At The ThunderDome

Here's the reason why WWE wants complete control.

By Andrew Ravens
WWE ThunderDome
WWE ThunderDome

WWE came up with the idea for its ThunderDome set up over the summer and has been running shows from the Amway Center since August. 

The set up gives company officials the ability to use piped-in crowd noise. Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that this is something that WWE has been doing a lot lately. 

Per the report, using recorded crowd noise has been used for every match as of late. It was noted that WWE has always wanted complete control of the crowd noise.

The reason for this is due to it making it appear as if every Superstar they want to get over is over with the fans. On the flip side, those who the company doesn’t want over then they won’t have crowd noise. As a result, this makes it easier to control the narratives.

Although WWE has control over the crowd noise, they still have to deal with visual reactions from fans in the virtual crowd. People still have the chance to give thumbs up or thumbs down among other reactions that are visible. 

Starting December 11th, WWE be moving its ThunderDome setup to Tropicana Field

