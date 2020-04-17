WWE Has Instruction To Keep Roman Reigns’ Name Off TV

WWE doesn't want you to think about Roman Reigns

It appears that WWE wants fans to forget about Roman Reigns for now.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the current instruction for WWE TV is that no one is to ever mention Reigns.

As of this writing, there was no reason given for the edict. It is interesting considering Reigns is one of WWE’s top stars.

The former WWE Champion hasn’t been seen on WWE television for a few weeks now and it’s for a good reason.

Reigns was supposed to challenge Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36 – Night 1. That all changed. Reigns announced his decision to pull out of the contest. The reason for this is due to his concerns about the coronavirus and rightfully so as he has a weakened immune system with his leukemia battle.

Reigns didn’t feel comfortable with working the match because he is at a higher risk of complications from the virus.

Reigns has not been mentioned on WWE TV since that March 27 episode.

There’s still no word on when Reigns will return to WWE action. The latest report about his status came after WrestleMania, which noted at the time that his status was unknown.

Meltzer added that it’s up to Reigns on when he will return, and no one that was talking knew when that would be. It’s possible that Reigns is away for several months due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

