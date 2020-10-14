WWE Has Reportedly Discussed Plans For Big Feud Involving Lars Sullivan

Lars Sullivan only returned to WWE programming last week but it appears that WWE is already planning big things for his future and there is a pretty interesting feud they want to pull off involving the Freak.

Dave Meltzer talked about the former NXT star on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio and he revealed that the company has actually discussed plans for a rivalry between Sullivan and Braun Strowman.

Though it’s not something they are planning for anytime soon and the officials want to do a feud between these two monster-sized athletes in a year or so.

Lars Sullivan returned to WWE during last week’s episode of SmackDown and he was picked up by the Blue Brand during the 2020 Draft, while the former Universal Champion Braun Strowman was sent to Raw.

The Freak will wrestle his first official match since his return this Friday on SmackDown where he will face Jeff Hardy in a one on one match.

Braun Strowman on the other hand will wrestle his final match for the Blue Branded Show this Friday where he will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

These plans are of course not set in stone as a lot of things can happen between now and then. With both the stars being on different brands now, WWE will have to pull some strings to bring them back together and it would be interesting to see if the company is able to successfully execute the plans for this feud.