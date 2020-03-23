WWE Has Talent Roster Under Lockdown During Taping Schedule

It’s been a wild few days for the WWE roster as they’ve been in Orlando, Florida for the last week to tape various programs at the Performance Center.

PWinsider.com reported on Monday that WWE has talent in town and those stars in the city to work the tapings are locked down at one hotel.

In fact, the whole hotel is full of WWE people ranging from talent, creative, and production as they have completely taken over with morning production meetings in a conference room.

It was also noted that WWE has only brought in producers who already live in Florida and did not bring in producers who live in other parts of the country. Jamie Noble, Adam Pearce, Road Dogg, and Shawn Michaels have been at the tapings.

The multi-day marathon taping schedule at the training kicked off on Saturday with two episodes of SmackDown. Taping for future episodes of NXT took place on Sunday from Full Sail University.

Monday will see a live broadcast of Monday Night RAW on the USA Network while Tuesday will see the March 30th and April 6th RAW episodes be taped. Moving forward to Wednesday and Thursday, WWE will tape both nights of WrestleMania 36.

WWE is trying their best to prevent someone from possibly contracting coronavirus, which has seen an outbreak in the United States over the last two weeks.

Clearly, if someone would get the virus while working the tapings then it would not be good as it could spread to other people.

With WWE not having any fans in attendance and only essential people at the shows, the company is staying within the CDC recommendations.

