WWE Hell In A Cell Results: New Champions Crowned, Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 aired on the WWE Network from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. Drew McIntyre defended the WWE Championship against Randy Orton in the main event.

Hell in a Cell Results

Roman Reigns def. Jey Uso to retain the Universal Championship Elias def. Jeff Hardy via DQ The Miz def. Otis to capture the Money in the Bank contract Sasha Banks def. Bayley to capture the SmackDown Women’s Championship Bobby Lashley def. Slapjack to retain the United States Championship Randy Orton def. Drew McIntyre to capture the WWE Championship

Here are the takeaways from the PPV:

Roman Reigns Retained In An Incredible Match With Jey Uso

Roman Reigns defended the Universal Championship against Jey Uso in a I Quit Hell in a Cell match. Before he entered the ring, Roman Reigns asked for forgiveness for what he was about to do.

Match Recap: Roman Reigns and Jey locked up to start off the match. Reigns threw Jey to the ropes and leveled him with a shoulder tackle. Roman followed it up with a massive right hand to the face and then a Suplex. Reigns knocked Jey to the canvas with a Clothesline and said that he was wasting his time.

Jey caught Roman with a boot to the face and followed it up with an Enziguri. Jey launched Roman into the cell and then connected with a Crossbody. Reigns leveled Jey with a Spear and told Jey that in a few minutes he is going to wish that he never came here.

Uso hit Reigns with a Dropkick and went for another one but Roman caught him with a right hand to the face. Reigns hit Jey with another massive Spear but Jey refused to quit. Roman went for another Spear but Jey blocked it and connected with a Superkick.

Jey made his way to the top rope and hit the Uso Splash. Jey followed it up with another Uso Splash and Reigns said “the head of the table never quits”. Uso grabbed a leather strap and brought it into the ring. Jey whipped Reigns across the back several times but Roman shrugged it off and hit Uso with a third Spear.

Reigns grabbed the leather strap and started whipping Jey across the back. Roman tied the strap around Jey’s wrist and whipped him across the chest. Jey dodged a Superman Punch and tied the strap around Roman’s neck. Jey started choking Roman and Reigns passed out.

Jey grabbed a steel chair but Roman popped up and hit a Superman Punch. Reigns then locked in the Guillotine choke as Roman shouted that he will make Jey take his last breath. Jey didn’t give up and Roman released the hold. Roman leaned over Jey and told him to quit or he is going to take this next level.

Roman brought Jey the apron and connected with the Drive By. Reigns put Jey’s head up against the ring post and set up the steel steps next to him. Roman patted Jey on the head and hit another Drive By that sent the steps into Jey’s head. The referee tried to stop the match but Reigns prevented it and launched him out of the ring.

Officials rushed the ring and tried to stop Roman but he threw the steel steps into the ring. Roman put the steps on top of Jey and said that he is better, he is the man, and is the Tribal Chief. Reigns was about to bash the steel steps on Jey’s head but Jimmy Uso got into the ring.

Jimmy had tears in his eyes and told Roman that he didn’t have to do this. Reigns got choked up and sat down in the middle of the ring. Jimmy told Reigns that whatever he is going through they will help him but this is not it. Reigns stated that he doesn’t even know who he is anymore and that he is sorry. Roman hugged Jimmy and then locked in the Guillotine choke. Jey grabbed Jimmy’s hand and said that he quit. Roman Reigns is still the Universal Champion. After the match, Reigns’ uncle and father (Afa and Sika) presented him a lei as the Tribal Chief.

Opinion: I thought that this match was awesome. The performances by Reigns, Jimmy, and Jey were amazing and I was completely invested for the 45 minutes. I haven’t seen storytelling executed this well in wrestling in a long time. The Hell in a Cell was largely irrelevant during this match but I didn’t care. Reigns and Jey could have this match at a mall and I would have been just as riveted because of their performances.

Jeff Hardy Hit Elias With The Guitar

Jeff Hardy faced Elias tonight at WWE Hell in a Cell.

Match Recap: Jeff Hardy controlled the action early and focused his attack on Elias’ arm. The action spilled out of the ring and Elias sent Jeff into the barricade. Jeff got back into the ring right before the referee counted to ten and Elias greeted him with a stomp to the back.

Jeff went for the Twist of Fate but Elias countered into a Powerbomb for a near fall. Jeff hit Whisper in the Wind and then a Twist of Fate. Hardy climbed to the top of the ring post but Elias rolled out of the ring. Jeff hopped down and then hit Elias across the back with the guitar to end the match in a DQ.

It has been over 1 year since I have lost a match. #HIAC — Elias (@IAmEliasWWE) October 26, 2020

Tucker Betrayed Otis & Miz Won The MITB Contract

The Miz battled Otis tonight at Hell in a Cell. The Money in the Bank contract was on the line and Tucker & John Morrison were ringside for the match.

Match Recap: Otis dominated early and The Miz begged for mercy. Miz sent Otis out of the ring and went for a Dropkick but Otis got out of the way. Otis hit Miz with a Clothesline and then bounced Miz’s head of the announce table a couple of times.

Back in the ring, Morrison hopped on the apron for a distraction and Miz capitalized with a DDT for a near fall. Morrison hit Otis with a cheap shot and Miz hit some It Kicks in the corner of the ring. Otis took back control and Morrison hopped on the apron once again. The referee kicked Morrison out as Otis rolled up Miz for a two count. Tucker hit Otis in the head with the briefcase and The Miz covered him. The Miz is now Mr. Money in the Bank.

After the match, Tucker said that they were supposed to be a team but he did everything for the team. Tucker claimed that Otis cannot function without him and he was the one that gave him the confidence to ask out Mandy Rose. Otis showed up and chased Tucker away.