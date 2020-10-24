Saturday, October 24, 2020

WWE Hell In A Cell Updated Card

Here's how the lineup looks like

By Andrew Ravens
Hell in a Cell
Hell in a Cell

The card for Sunday’s (October 25, 2020) WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event has not been finalized.

The company hasn’t officially announced the main event of this event that takes place in Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center that will air on the WWE Network but thanks to a report by Mike Johnson of Pwinsider, we know that plans have changed. 

- Advertisement -

Originally, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Sasha Banks was planned to be the headliner. Now, plans call for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton to be the match to go on last. 

As a reminder, we will be providing live play-by-play coverage of this special on Sunday evening starting at 6 PM EST. Here is the updated card for the show:

WWE Hell in a Cell Card

  • WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso – Hell in a Cell I Quit Match
  • WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton – Hell in a Cell Match
  • WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Sasha Banks – Hell in a Cell Match
  • Jeff Hardy vs. Elias
  • Otis vs. The Miz – Otis’ Money in the Bank briefcase is on the line

Reported Reason Major Angle Was Moved From RAW To Smackdown

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

WWE Talent Undergoing Mandatory Relationship Counseling

WWE Superstars soon undergo mandatory 'relationship counseling' sessions. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has engaged the Total Life Counseling...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (10/23): Roman Reigns Reveals Consequences To Jey Uso

WWE SmackDown aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the final episode of SmackDown before WWE Hell in a...
Read more
Wrestling News

Bret Hart Reacts To Jake Roberts Saying He’s One Of The ‘Worst World Champions Of All Time’

Bret Hart has responded to Jake Roberts' previous claims that he was one of the "worst world champions" in WWF history.
Read more
MLW

Multiple Former WWE Stars Worked MLW’s Recent Tapings

Major League Wrestling returned to taping shows this past week. Their latest tapings featured a number of former WWE stars, according to...
Read more
WWE

Segment Caused Chaos Backstage At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

The environment backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown TV event was said to be chaotic.  Heading into the show, there...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

WWE Hell In A Cell Updated Card

The card for Sunday's (October 25, 2020) WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event has not been finalized. The...
Read more
WWE

Jim Cornette Talks How Female Performers Can ‘Stand Out’ in Modern Wrestling

Former WWE, TNA, WCW and NWA personality Jim Cornette recently discussed the role of female performers in modern wrestling. Cornette made the...
Read more
WWE

Segment Caused Chaos Backstage At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

The environment backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown TV event was said to be chaotic.  Heading into the show, there...
Read more
Impact

Deonna Purrazzo Talks Pitching “The Virtuosa” Character To NXT & Impact

Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will take on Kylie Rae with the title on the line tonight at Bound For Glory. She spoke...
Read more
MLW

Salina de la Renta Revealed As Contra Unit’s Spy Ahead of MLW Restart

Major League Wrestling is coming back soon. New episodes of Fusion are expected to begin airing next month. Storylines for the promotion's...
Read more
Impact

Impact Plus Streaming Service Available Free This Weekend

Ahead of tonight's Bound For Glory PPV, Impact Wrestling has made its streaming service, Impact Plus, free for the entire weekend.
Read more
AEW

Abadon Injured During AEW Tapings

AEW's Abadon was reportedly injured yesterday at Daily's Place in Jacksonville. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, Abadon was injured...
Read more
WWE

Behind The Scene Footage Of New Day’s SmackDown Farewell (Video)

WWE has released the behind the scene footage from The New Day's farewell match at last week's episode of SmackDown from the...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC