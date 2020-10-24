WWE Hell In A Cell Updated Card

The card for Sunday’s (October 25, 2020) WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event has not been finalized.

The company hasn’t officially announced the main event of this event that takes place in Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center that will air on the WWE Network but thanks to a report by Mike Johnson of Pwinsider, we know that plans have changed.

- Advertisement -

Originally, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Sasha Banks was planned to be the headliner. Now, plans call for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton to be the match to go on last.

As a reminder, we will be providing live play-by-play coverage of this special on Sunday evening starting at 6 PM EST. Here is the updated card for the show:

WWE Hell in a Cell Card

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso – Hell in a Cell I Quit Match

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton – Hell in a Cell Match

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Sasha Banks – Hell in a Cell Match

Jeff Hardy vs. Elias

Otis vs. The Miz – Otis’ Money in the Bank briefcase is on the line

Reported Reason Major Angle Was Moved From RAW To Smackdown