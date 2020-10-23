Friday, October 23, 2020

WWE Instituting Mandatory Relationship Counseling Sessions For Roster

The WWE roster will be required to attend relationship counseling sessions.

By Ian Carey
WWE
WWE Headquarters

The WWE roster will reportedly be going to a mandatory relationship counselling session on October 28th, 2020. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has hired Total Life Counseling to lead the sessions.

“All WWE talent on 10/28 have a mandatory counseling session to attend via streaming on keeping healthy relationships. Total Life Counseling will present a mandatory session for all talent on that subject,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

The report would continue to say that there will be two sessions. The first will be a large presentation and the second will be smaller breakout groups where members of the roster are able to ask questions.

News that WWE roster members will be undergoing a mandatory counseling session on healthy relationships, comes on the heels of the #SpeakingOut movement and allegations against some members of the WWE roster.

Potential Lawsuits Regarding Allegations Against WWE Roster Members

Matt Riddle was the subject of allegations from one person during #SpeakingOut. Riddle has denied the allegations. After reports came out that Riddle’s accuser planned on filing a suit against WWE, Evolve, & Riddle, WWE released the below statement:

“WWE has not been served with a lawsuit by Ms. Tavel. However, if served, we will vigorously defend ourselves and contest it,” WWE’s statement reads.

Riddle’s legal team had at one point stated they would be filing a civil suit against his accuser. His lawyer released a statement saying that they planned to do so. At this time, it is not clear if either lawsuit has actually been filed.

