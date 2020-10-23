WWE Instituting Mandatory Relationship Counseling Sessions For Roster

The WWE roster will reportedly be going to a mandatory relationship counselling session on October 28th, 2020. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has hired Total Life Counseling to lead the sessions.

“All WWE talent on 10/28 have a mandatory counseling session to attend via streaming on keeping healthy relationships. Total Life Counseling will present a mandatory session for all talent on that subject,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

The report would continue to say that there will be two sessions. The first will be a large presentation and the second will be smaller breakout groups where members of the roster are able to ask questions.

News that WWE roster members will be undergoing a mandatory counseling session on healthy relationships, comes on the heels of the #SpeakingOut movement and allegations against some members of the WWE roster.

Potential Lawsuits Regarding Allegations Against WWE Roster Members

Matt Riddle was the subject of allegations from one person during #SpeakingOut. Riddle has denied the allegations. After reports came out that Riddle’s accuser planned on filing a suit against WWE, Evolve, & Riddle, WWE released the below statement:

“WWE has not been served with a lawsuit by Ms. Tavel. However, if served, we will vigorously defend ourselves and contest it,” WWE’s statement reads.

Riddle’s legal team had at one point stated they would be filing a civil suit against his accuser. His lawyer released a statement saying that they planned to do so. At this time, it is not clear if either lawsuit has actually been filed.