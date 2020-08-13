WWE Intercontinental Championship Plans For SummerSlam Revealed

WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles will reportedly defend the title against Jeff Hardy at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view.

WWE has not announced Hardy vs. Styles as of this writing, but PWInsider reports that this was the planned direction for the SmackDown episode that is taping in Orlando today at the Performance Center. This is the episode that will air tomorrow night on FOX.

- Advertisement -

This would be the first we’ve seen of the Hardy vs. Styles feud on SmackDown. Hardy wrapped his feud with Sheamus a few weeks ago, and Styles has successfully defend the title over Drew Gulak, Matt Riddle and Gran Metalik in recent weeks.

Below is the current line-up for the 2020 SummerSlam pay-per-view, which will air live on August 23rd:

– WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews defends against MVP

– RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defend against Andrade & Angel Garza

– RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks defends against Asuka

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley defends against the winner of the Tri-Brand Battle Royal on SmackDown

– WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman defends against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

– Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio (Mysterio will be allowed to use weapons)

– WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defends against Randy Orton