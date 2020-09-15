WWE Is Facing Schedule Conflict With Venue During WrestleMania 37 Week

No one knows what the future holds with COVID-19 and that includes the status of WWE WrestleMania 37.

WrestleMania 37 is scheduled to take place on March 28th, 2021 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The stadium holds 70,000. Along with it comes other events that take place during the week.

Those events include Friday Night SmackDown, NXT TakeOver, and Monday Night Raw at Staples Center, WrestleMania Axxess at the Los Angeles Convention Center as well as the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

It appears that WWE is dealing with some scheduling conflicts that week as musical group Grupo Firme announced in August that they will play the Staples Center that week.

Now, the arena is selling tickets to the shows on Friday, March 26, 2021 and Saturday, March 27th. As a result, this would conflict with SmackDown and NXT TakeOver.

As of this writing, WWE has yet to announce any changes to its schedule for this week.

WWE hasn’t been able to hold shows with fans in months and plans to do so again have been pushed back month after month starting back in June. WWE wanted to have fans for SummerSlam, but instead, they decided to go with the ThunderDome.