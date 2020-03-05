WWE Is Moving Forward With WrestleMania Plans Despite Coronavirus Concerns

WWE is getting closer to WrestleMania 36, its biggest event of the year, while at the same time the concern over the Coronavirus increases.

The virus is affecting business, sports, and entertainment events around the world. However, as of now, it won’t stop WrestleMania.

WWE made that clear through a statement sent out to ESPN on Wednesday where it was noted they are moving ahead with the show.

“The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay. We remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, and like other entertainment properties in the U.S., there are currently no plans to cancel or postpone our upcoming events.”

There is a concern with fans traveling from around the world to the Tampa area for WrestleMania weekend.

As of this writing, there have been 80 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States with nine deaths. 24 of those are travel related. Worldwide the number is more with 95,000 people being affected with 3264 deaths, nearly all in mainland China.

WWE presents the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view event on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Tampa, Florida at the Raymond James Stadium that will air on the WWE Network.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre and WWE Universal Champion Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns are the top matches featured on the card.