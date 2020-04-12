WWE Issues Statement On Decision To Return To Live TV

Reports revealed yesterday that WWE will be moving back to Live TV as soon as this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw and now the company has confirmed the same.

The promotion recently released a statement to ESPN and a WWE spokesperson confirmed to the site they will be returning to live TV beginning next week.

Their statement as seen below focuses on the importance of providing a diversion to people in this hard time and notes that the shows will be produced with only the essential personnel in attendance:

“We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times. We are producing content on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance following appropriate guidelines while taking additional precautions to ensure the health and wellness of our performers and staff. As a brand that has been woven into the fabric of society, WWE and its Superstars bring families together and deliver a sense of hope, determination and perseverance.”

Previous reports have revealed that it was Vince McMahon’s decision to return to live TV and the Boss made the call this past Friday before the SmackDown tapings.

The main reason behind this decision is believed to be the fact that the promotion will be at risk of breaching their TV contracts if they produced any more taped shows. You can check out a detailed report on the matter here.