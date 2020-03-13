WWE Issues Statement On Moving Forward With WrestleMania, Contingency Plans

The Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group decided against calling off any major events in the Tampa area in their meeting on Thursday which means that WrestleMania 36 can go on as planned.

WWE Officials also seem to be committed towards moving ahead with the show as scheduled, though they have confirmed that they have contingency plans in place if the local authorities decide to cancel the show.

The company recently released a statement on the matter saying that they remain committed to hosting WrestleMania on April 5 as planned while also mentioning that they are monitoring the situation closely:

“While we remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, we are putting contingency plans in place in the event that it is cancelled by government officials, civil authorities and/or local venues.

The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay,”

While the company seems to be planning to move forward with WrestleMania, they have confirmed that this week’s episode of SmackDown is moving to the performance center with no live audience due to the epidemic.

Not only that but the company has also canceled a Live Event scheduled for this Sunday and it’s very likely that more events will be cancelled or rescheduled in near future.