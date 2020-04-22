WWE Issues Statement On Rob Gronkowski’s NFL Return

It was reported yesterday that Rob Gronkowski will be returning to NFL and play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The league later also confirmed the news of his comeback.

WWE has now responded to this development and the company released a statement on their official website. They congratulated the American football star but also warned him about the rules of the 24/7 title:

“Congratulations to Rob Gronkowski, the current WWE 24/7 Champion, on his return to football. Per the rules of the 24/7 Title, Gronk must defend his championship at all times in any location. He could be celebrating a touchdown pass from Tom Brady…anytime, anywhere.”

Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from NFL in March 2019. He made a cameo during WrestleMania 33 and the former Football player then signed a WWE contract for 2 matches in March 2020.

He hosted WrestleMania 36 and the former Patriots player won the 24/7 championship by defeating Mojo Rawley during the second day of the PPV event.

There is no word yet on how this return will affect Gronkowski’s WWE commitments and when or if he will return to the company to complete his contractual obligations. We will keep you posted if any details on the matter come out.