WWE Issues Statement On Talent Ceasing Third Party Deals

Following the news of WWE wanting talent to cease third party deals by October 2, there has been backlash from fans and even a politician as a result.

WWE issued the following statement on the reports:

- Advertisement -

“Much like Disney and Warner Bros., WWE creates, promotes and invests in its intellectual property, i.e. the stage names of performers like The Fiend Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, Big E and Braun Strowman. It is the control and exploitation of these characters that allows WWE to drive revenue, which in turn enables the company to compensate performers at the highest levels in the sports entertainment industry.

Notwithstanding the contractual language, it is imperative for the success of our company to protect our greatest assets and establish partnerships with third parties on a companywide basis, rather than at the individual level, which as a result will provide more value for all involved.”

It all dates back to last Sunday where a meeting was held with talent by WWE management to discuss the reinvention of the brand. Fast forward to last Thursday, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon sent out a letter about how talent can no longer use third-party services (Cameo, Twitch, etc) by October 2.

According to the boss, anyone who violates these orders could result in fines, suspension, or termination of talent. McMahon stated that the actions are necessary as they go into the “next phase of growth” for the company.