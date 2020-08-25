WWE Issues Statement On Virtual Fan Who Displayed KKK Imagery In Thunderdome

WWE’s Thunderdome has been the home to 3 shows since last Friday’s Smackdown. During last night’s edition of WWE RAW, images of a man in a KKK uniform waving a Confederate flag were shown in the front row. The images were visible during the Dominik and Rey Mysterio vs Seth Rollins and Murphy match. Additionally, it was visible as well as during the Retribution angle.

WWE sent the following statement to Pro Wrestling Sheet regarding this issue:

- Advertisement -

“This abhorrent behavior does not reflect WWE‘s values and we have zero tolerance for these unacceptable acts. We are working to ban those involved from future events and per our policies, any inappropriate actions result in the removal from the live stream.”

Aye @WWE thunderdome was cool but seeing the KKK front row was all wrong! #Thunderdome pic.twitter.com/oCOGTqlf0r — MAC (@Burn1yaBitch) August 25, 2020

Some fans are noting that the KKK imagery was actually a scene from a Jay and Silent Bob movie where Chris Jericho plays a member of the hate group.

The KKK thing was Chris Jericho from Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. — LFace (@LFace8) August 25, 2020

A “Fire Velveteen Dream” sign was also visible in the Thunderdome. A fan claiming to be behind the sign took to social media to detail what happened to them:

I GOT BANNED pic.twitter.com/5a5N4wLNwO — Remi Steele ???? (@RemingSteele) August 24, 2020

"lots of booing, lots of booing, thumbs down everybody! we want to see how you feel!"



sure can, kevin



(it's backwards because they make your webcam backwards in the preview)#WWEThunderDome #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/TXcxBaDRmU — Remi Steele ???? (@RemingSteele) August 24, 2020

WWE’s Instructions To Virtual Fans

WWE is using a fan coordinator to give instructions to virtual fans inside the Thunderdome. The coordinator will tell fans when to make it look like they are cheering, booing, etc. WWE’s deal with the Amway Center will see the company take up residence in the venue for at least the next two months.