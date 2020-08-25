Tuesday, August 25, 2020

WWE Issues Statement On Virtual Fan Who Displayed KKK Imagery In Thunderdome

WWE has issued a statement about KKK imagery in the Thunderdome.

By Ian Carey
Thunderdome - Virtual Fan

WWE’s Thunderdome has been the home to 3 shows since last Friday’s Smackdown. During last night’s edition of WWE RAW, images of a man in a KKK uniform waving a Confederate flag were shown in the front row. The images were visible during the Dominik and Rey Mysterio vs Seth Rollins and Murphy match. Additionally, it was visible as well as during the Retribution angle.

WWE sent the following statement to Pro Wrestling Sheet regarding this issue:

- Advertisement -

“This abhorrent behavior does not reflect WWE‘s values and we have zero tolerance for these unacceptable acts. We are working to ban those involved from future events and per our policies, any inappropriate actions result in the removal from the live stream.”

Some fans are noting that the KKK imagery was actually a scene from a Jay and Silent Bob movie where Chris Jericho plays a member of the hate group.

A “Fire Velveteen Dream” sign was also visible in the Thunderdome. A fan claiming to be behind the sign took to social media to detail what happened to them:

WWE’s Instructions To Virtual Fans

WWE is using a fan coordinator to give instructions to virtual fans inside the Thunderdome. The coordinator will tell fans when to make it look like they are cheering, booing, etc. WWE’s deal with the Amway Center will see the company take up residence in the venue for at least the next two months.

Trending Articles

Results

WWE SummerSlam 2020 Results: Roman Reigns Returns, Two New Champions

WWE SummerSlam 2020 aired live from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando. Braun Strowman defended the Universal Championship against The...
Read more
WWE

Renee Young Statement On WWE Departure, Her Future Plans

Renee Young took to social media early Monday morning to formally address her departure from WWE after 8 years.
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (8/24): RETRIBUTION Attacks, Keith Lee Debuts

WWE RAW aired from the Amway Center in Orlando. It was the first episode of RAW following WWE SummerSlam 2020. Former NXT...
Read more
WWE

AJ Styles Reveals His Entrance Music Was Originally Made For A Different Impact Star

Former World Champion AJ Styles returned for his Twitch Stream recently to talk with fans and he discussed a number of things...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jim Ross On CM Punk’s Heat Backstage In WWE

Jim Ross recently discussed the amount of heat CM Punk supposedly had backstage during his time in WWE. JR said that he...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

WWE Issues Statement On Virtual Fan Who Displayed KKK Imagery In Thunderdome

WWE's Thunderdome has been the home to 3 shows since last Friday's Smackdown. During last night's edition of WWE RAW, images of...
Read more
Wrestling News

AEW Dynamite Viewership For Special Saturday Episode

AEW Dynamite drew strong viewership on TNT this past Saturday night. It was the first of several episodes preempted and airing on...
Read more
AEW

Jon Moxley Reveals How He Was Convinced to Join AEW

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho had announced his association with AEW long before the promotion took off but Jon Moxley...
Read more
WWE

Update On Austin Theory’s Disappearance From WWE TV

Austin Theory hasn't been seen on the WWE programming for a while and not a lot of details have been revealed about...
Read more
WWE

WWE Reportedly ‘Ripped Up’ Script For Raw An Hour Before The Show

Stop us if you've heard this one before - chaos behind the scenes at a WWE TV taping and another script completely...
Read more
WWE

WWE Payback: 4 Matches Set For Sunday’s PPV

With only a week of gap between SummerSlam and Payback, it was inevitable that WWE would book several matches for the short-notice...
Read more
WWE

Aleister Black Returns On Raw, Turns Heel On Kevin Owens

Aleister Black has turned heel for the first time in his career in WWE. Last night's SummerSlam event saw...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (8/24): RETRIBUTION Attacks, Keith Lee Debuts

WWE RAW aired from the Amway Center in Orlando. It was the first episode of RAW following WWE SummerSlam 2020. Former NXT...
Read more
WWE

Keith Lee Debuts On WWE Monday Night Raw

Just as advertised, Keith Lee has moved on from WWE NXT and is now a member of the WWE RAW roster.
Read more
WWE

Roman Reigns’ First Match In Months Set For WWE Payback

Just a day after making his return to WWE programming, Roman Reigns has his first match back booked.  On...
Read more
WWE

Pat McAfee Talks Initial Backlash From Fans Over Wrestling At NXT TakeOver: XXX

With his WWE in-ring debut in the books, Pat McAfee has opened up about the experience.  The former NFL...
Read more
Wrestling News

Renee Young Pens Column Thanking Vince, Stephanie, & Triple H

Following her "last hurrah" with WWE over SummerSlam weekend, Renee Young (aka Renee Paquette) published an article on the Players Tribune to...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC